    Kingfish ACE WO Graphics

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kingfish ACE is a table-top exercise designed to develop strategic thought within Airmen and help them understand their role in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations from RAF Lakenheath, England, January 19, 2024.

    Caption Info:
    SrA Dominic Scadlock
    48th Security Forces Electronic Security Systems Admin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 04:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911894
    VIRIN: 240119-F-WN564-3172
    Filename: DOD_110106881
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingfish ACE WO Graphics, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    48th Fighter Wing
    tabletop exercise
    48th Security Force Squadron
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

