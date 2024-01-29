NATO Secretary General meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and other members of Congressional leadership in Washington D.C. on Tuesday (30 January 2024).
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911883
|VIRIN:
|240130-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110106855
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT