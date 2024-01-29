Extreme Cold Weather Training during Nordic Response 24

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment conduct extreme cold weather training in preparation for Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)
|02.01.2024
|02.02.2024 03:46
|Video Productions
|911882
|240201-M-BL112-1001
|DOD_110106807
|00:01:40
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|3
|3
