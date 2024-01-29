Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extreme Cold Weather Training during Nordic Response 24

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment conduct extreme cold weather training in preparation for Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 03:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911882
    VIRIN: 240201-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110106807
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    TAGS

    USMC
    Snow
    Norway
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Winter
    Plunge
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA

