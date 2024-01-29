Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Yokohama North Dock Port Operations
- Bilateral Firefighter Training
- New Year's Cultural Celebration
- Soldiers Host Language Lessons
- USAGO Joins Community Event
- Boosting Bilateral Relations on Okinawa
- Take the Depot Burger Challenge!
- Zama Residents Join "Dondo Yaki" Ceremony
- Zama Athletes Take it to the Hoop
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
This work, Zama Pulse Jan. - Feb. 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
