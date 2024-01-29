Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse Jan. - Feb. 2024 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - Yokohama North Dock Port Operations
    - Bilateral Firefighter Training
    - New Year's Cultural Celebration
    - Soldiers Host Language Lessons
    - USAGO Joins Community Event
    - Boosting Bilateral Relations on Okinawa
    - Take the Depot Burger Challenge!
    - Zama Residents Join "Dondo Yaki" Ceremony
    - Zama Athletes Take it to the Hoop

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911875
    VIRIN: 240201-A-MS361-6550
    Filename: DOD_110106644
    Length: 00:15:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

