Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th Airlift Squadron hone capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct training during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1at March Air Reserve Base, Jan. 29, 2023. BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911870
    VIRIN: 240129-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_110106507
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Airlift Squadron hone capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    14th Airlift Squadron
    Joint Base Charleston
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT