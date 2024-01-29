14th Airlift Squadron hone capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct training during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1at March Air Reserve Base, Jan. 29, 2023. BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 23:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911870
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110106507
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
