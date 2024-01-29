1-8IN, 3ABCT, 4ID Close Quarters Defense Training

Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participated in a Close Quarters Defense training exercise alongside trainers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) January 8 - 10th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Iron Brigade is dedicated to ensuring its Soldiers go into battle with the guarantee of success. This requires Soldiers to be prepared for the physical, mental, and emotional challenges they may face in combat situations. The Fighting Eagles showed they're prepared for whatever comes their way! (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)
