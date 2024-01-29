Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-8IN, 3ABCT, 4ID Close Quarters Defense Training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participated in a Close Quarters Defense training exercise alongside trainers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) January 8 - 10th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Iron Brigade is dedicated to ensuring its Soldiers go into battle with the guarantee of success. This requires Soldiers to be prepared for the physical, mental, and emotional challenges they may face in combat situations. The Fighting Eagles showed they're prepared for whatever comes their way! (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 22:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911865
    VIRIN: 240110-A-MW025-3168
    Filename: DOD_110106443
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    This work, 1-8IN, 3ABCT, 4ID Close Quarters Defense Training, by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #4IDs_Hammer #BeAllYouCanBe #SteadfastAndLoyal

