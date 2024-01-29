1-8IN, 3ABCT, 4ID Close Quarters Defense Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participated in a Close Quarters Defense training exercise alongside trainers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) January 8 - 10th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Iron Brigade is dedicated to ensuring its Soldiers go into battle with the guarantee of success. This requires Soldiers to be prepared for the physical, mental, and emotional challenges they may face in combat situations. The Fighting Eagles showed they're prepared for whatever comes their way! (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)