    Yokota Librarian

    JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Programming Librarian Juiz "Ori" Witten-Brown talks about the behind-the-scenes of her work at Yokota Library, as well as share her absolute favorite part of the job.

    Location: JP

    Yokota AB

