    USO DJ Night

    JAPAN

    01.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Partnering with DJs from the local community, USO Yokota held 'So You Want to be a DJ?', an event where the Yokota community could learn about DJ'ing as a career and art.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911862
    VIRIN: 240125-F-KW390-5109
    Filename: DOD_110106353
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Community Service

    Yokota Air Base

    Music

    Career Fields

    Community Service
    Yokota AB
    Music Appreciation

