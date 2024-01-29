Partnering with DJs from the local community, USO Yokota held 'So You Want to be a DJ?', an event where the Yokota community could learn about DJ'ing as a career and art.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 21:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911862
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-KW390-5109
|Filename:
|DOD_110106353
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO DJ Night, by SrA Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Service
Yokota Air Base
Music
Career Fields
