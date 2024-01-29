Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 3ABCT 24-02 NTC Rotation

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Video by Pvt. Kathryn Freitas, Pfc. Isaiah Mount and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Ivy Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts training at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, October through November 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor, Pfc. Isaiah Mount, Pfc. Kathryn Freitas)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911853
    VIRIN: 231028-A-KO613-5242
    Filename: DOD_110106153
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, B-Roll: 3ABCT 24-02 NTC Rotation, by PV1 Kathryn Freitas, PFC Isaiah Mount and SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    4th Infantry Division
    Steadfast and Loyal
    NTC Rotation
    Ivy Soldiers

