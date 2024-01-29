Ivy Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts training at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, October through November 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor, Pfc. Isaiah Mount, Pfc. Kathryn Freitas)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911853
|VIRIN:
|231028-A-KO613-5242
|Filename:
|DOD_110106153
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: 3ABCT 24-02 NTC Rotation, by PV1 Kathryn Freitas, PFC Isaiah Mount and SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
