14th Airlift Squadron and 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conduct joint training during exercise Bamboo Eagle, C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conduct a flight formation

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, and U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion perform airlift scenarios, and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conduct a flight formation on the western region of the United States during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 25, 2024. BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|01.25.2024
|02.01.2024 18:15
|B-Roll
|911852
|240125-F-XY111-1001
|DOD_110106108
|00:02:02
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|2
|2
