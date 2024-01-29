Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Message - February 2024 - Col. Stephen Dillon

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message, Col. Stephen Dillon of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group speaks about new Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin's first letter to Airmen.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 15:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911844
    VIRIN: 240201-Z-WQ490-6473
    Filename: DOD_110105859
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - February 2024 - Col. Stephen Dillon, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    Commitment
    follow through
    accounting
    core values
    responsibiliity

