Marines Assigned to combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conduct a Live Fire Machine Gun Range in Finland

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 6 (CLB6), Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, fire a M240B machine gun during a live fire machine gun range on Hasto Buso, Finland Dec. 4, 2023. CLB6 conducted the live fire range as part of a littoral distribution exercise with the aim of developing and refining tactics, techniques and procedures for providing sustainment in contested littoral environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)
