    Marines Assigned to combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conduct a Live Fire Machine Gun Range in Finland

    HASTO BUSO, FINLAND

    12.04.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 6 (CLB6), Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, fire a M240B machine gun during a live fire machine gun range on Hasto Buso, Finland Dec. 4, 2023. CLB6 conducted the live fire range as part of a littoral distribution exercise with the aim of developing and refining tactics, techniques and procedures for providing sustainment in contested littoral environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 01:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911838
    VIRIN: 231204-M-VM946-1139
    Filename: DOD_110105763
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: HASTO BUSO, FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Assigned to combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conduct a Live Fire Machine Gun Range in Finland, by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Bilateral
    CLB6
    Reinforced
    machine Gun: Finland

