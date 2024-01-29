CLB 6 Conduct Test Flights Using A TRV-150 Drone While in Finland

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, use the TRV-150 drone to conduct test flight operations in Syndalen, Finland Dec. 7, 2023. CLB-6 conducted the test flights to study the performance and capabilities of the TRV-150 drone in artic climates as well as to gain further familiarization with the system. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911836
|VIRIN:
|231207-M-VM946-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110105731
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
