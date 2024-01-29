Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB 6 Conduct Test Flights Using A TRV-150 Drone While in Finland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    12.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, use the TRV-150 drone to conduct test flight operations in Syndalen, Finland Dec. 7, 2023. CLB-6 conducted the test flights to study the performance and capabilities of the TRV-150 drone in artic climates as well as to gain further familiarization with the system. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 01:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911836
    VIRIN: 231207-M-VM946-1002
    Filename: DOD_110105731
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: DRAGSVIK, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB 6 Conduct Test Flights Using A TRV-150 Drone While in Finland, by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Bilateral
    CLB6
    Reinforced
    TRV-150Finland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT