CLB 6 Conduct Test Flights Using A TRV-150 Drone While in Finland

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, use the TRV-150 drone to conduct test flight operations in Syndalen, Finland Dec. 7, 2023. CLB-6 conducted the test flights to study the performance and capabilities of the TRV-150 drone in artic climates as well as to gain further familiarization with the system. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)