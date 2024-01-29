Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Recruiter Health Care, Better EOD Robots, Ejection Seat Testing

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Vernon Young 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week's look around the Air Force highlights an effort to provide better healthcare solutions for recruiters in remote locations, an upgrade to explosive ordnance disposal robots, and testing of a new ejection seat configuration for the new T-7A trainer aircraft.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911831
    VIRIN: 240201-F-IO684-6645
    Filename: DOD_110105647
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Recruiter Health Care, Better EOD Robots, Ejection Seat Testing, by TSgt Vernon Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    healthcare
    recruiters
    around the air force
    AFTV
    T-7A

