Galveston District Commander reviews safety procedures at the temporary school construction in Lahaina

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District Commander Rhett Blackmon reviews safety procedures at the temporary school site in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 30. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students. Blackmon along with his district Critical Public Facilities Response Team reviewed safety procedures at the site. USACE anticipates that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. (B-roll by Robert DeDeaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911829
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-RY318-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110105638
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
