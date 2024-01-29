Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Senate Committee Holds Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo Jr. testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee about his reappointment to the grade of admiral and nomination to commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911826
    Filename: DOD_110105615
    Length: 02:05:42
    Location: DC, US

