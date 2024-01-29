Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) law enforcement boarding team inspect a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in Eastern Pacific Ocean international waters November 2023. The biggest of the six drug interdictions during the counternarcotics patrol occurred Nov. 20, consisting of a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) carrying more than 5,500 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911825
|VIRIN:
|231120-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110105598
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard members board semi-submersible during counternarcotics patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
