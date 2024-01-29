142nd Wing 2023 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2023 was a banner year for the men and women of the 142nd Wing. Throughout the year, our guardsmen deployed in support of operations across the globe, participated in Enduring Partners with the Royal Thai Air Force, and prepared for the arrival of the F-15 EX. At home, we remained dedicated to working with our local community while protecting the skies above the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)