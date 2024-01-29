Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing 2023 Year in Review

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    2023 was a banner year for the men and women of the 142nd Wing. Throughout the year, our guardsmen deployed in support of operations across the globe, participated in Enduring Partners with the Royal Thai Air Force, and prepared for the arrival of the F-15 EX. At home, we remained dedicated to working with our local community while protecting the skies above the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Year in Review
    deployment
    2023
    Reserve Component Period
    Enduring Partners

