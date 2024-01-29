142nd Wing 2023 Year in Review

2023 was a banner year for the men and women of the 142nd Wing. Throughout the year, our guardsmen deployed in support of operations across the globe, participated in Enduring Partners with the Royal Thai Air Force, and prepared for the arrival of the F-15 EX. At home, we remained dedicated to working with our local community while protecting the skies above the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
