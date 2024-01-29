Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard drone strike update, Maj Gen Muehlenbeck

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Capt. Erin Hannigan 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Major General Muehlenbeck, Arizona Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, provides update on Arizona National Guard soldiers impacted by Jordan unmanned drone strike that occurred on January 28th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911809
    VIRIN: 240201-A-EC883-7144
    Filename: DOD_110105311
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Arizona National Guard
    national guard
    Bushmasters
    1-158th Infantry
    Muehlenbeck

