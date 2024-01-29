Arizona National Guard drone strike update, Maj Gen Muehlenbeck

Major General Muehlenbeck, Arizona Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, provides update on Arizona National Guard soldiers impacted by Jordan unmanned drone strike that occurred on January 28th, 2024.
|02.01.2024
|02.01.2024 12:33
|Package
|911809
|240201-A-EC883-7144
|DOD_110105311
|00:03:31
|AZ, US
|3
|3
