Fort Johnson Exceptional Family Member Program

This video was created as part of a campaign to highlight what ACS has to offer at Fort Johnson and other installations. The first video highlights what EFMP is and what the program offers. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911808
|VIRIN:
|240104-A-GH690-3982
|Filename:
|DOD_110105292
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
