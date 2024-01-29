Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Johnson Exceptional Family Member Program

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    This video was created as part of a campaign to highlight what ACS has to offer at Fort Johnson and other installations. The first video highlights what EFMP is and what the program offers. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911808
    VIRIN: 240104-A-GH690-3982
    Filename: DOD_110105292
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson Exceptional Family Member Program, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    video production
    EFMP
    Exceptional Familiy Members Program
    Fort Johnson
    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson

