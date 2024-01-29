Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Year in Review

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Amanda Dick 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th Airlift Wing reflects on 2023. The wing accomplished much during the year from medical exercises to annual tour in Europe to deploying in under 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Amanda Dick)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911805
    VIRIN: 240131-F-MJ568-1001
    Filename: DOD_110105122
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AIr Force Reserve
    C-17
    445th AW
    445th Airlift Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    C-17 Globemaster III

