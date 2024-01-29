The 445th Airlift Wing reflects on 2023. The wing accomplished much during the year from medical exercises to annual tour in Europe to deploying in under 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Amanda Dick)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911805
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-MJ568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110105122
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Year in Review, by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
