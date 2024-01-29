Army Sustainment Command, through a new program call Rapid Reduction of Excess (R2E), helped commanders unburden their units of excess equipment. R2E allows quick turn in of property book items that are no longer authorized to the unit. This relieves units from costly repairs, maintenance and manpower responsibilities, freeing them to focus on mission readiness. Mr. Robin Dothager and Maj. Neil Sivula, ASC, explain how this program is executed and how it ties into Army priorities.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911804
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-QL991-8890
|Filename:
|DOD_110105119
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ASC Relieves Units of Excess Equipment Through R2E, by MSG Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT