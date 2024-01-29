ASC Relieves Units of Excess Equipment Through R2E

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Sustainment Command, through a new program call Rapid Reduction of Excess (R2E), helped commanders unburden their units of excess equipment. R2E allows quick turn in of property book items that are no longer authorized to the unit. This relieves units from costly repairs, maintenance and manpower responsibilities, freeing them to focus on mission readiness. Mr. Robin Dothager and Maj. Neil Sivula, ASC, explain how this program is executed and how it ties into Army priorities.