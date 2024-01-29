Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC Relieves Units of Excess Equipment Through R2E

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Sustainment Command, through a new program call Rapid Reduction of Excess (R2E), helped commanders unburden their units of excess equipment. R2E allows quick turn in of property book items that are no longer authorized to the unit. This relieves units from costly repairs, maintenance and manpower responsibilities, freeing them to focus on mission readiness. Mr. Robin Dothager and Maj. Neil Sivula, ASC, explain how this program is executed and how it ties into Army priorities.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911804
    VIRIN: 240129-A-QL991-8890
    Filename: DOD_110105119
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

