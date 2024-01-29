ERO Nationwide Enforcement Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will hold a press conference to discuss the results of a recent nationwide law enforcement effort conducted by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). ICE protects America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety. In support of ICE’s commitment to preserve public safety, this recent law enforcement effort focused on noncitizens with a final order of removal and with charges or convictions of murder, homicide, or assault against children (including sexual assaults).