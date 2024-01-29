Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERO Nationwide Enforcement Operation

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Corey Bullard 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will hold a press conference to discuss the results of a recent nationwide law enforcement effort conducted by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). ICE protects America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety. In support of ICE’s commitment to preserve public safety, this recent law enforcement effort focused on noncitizens with a final order of removal and with charges or convictions of murder, homicide, or assault against children (including sexual assaults).

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911802
    VIRIN: 240119-O-LX382-1979
    Filename: DOD_110105115
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US

    ICE
    ERO
    Nationwide Enforcement Operation

