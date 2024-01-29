ERO Nationwide Enforcement Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will hold a press conference to discuss the results of a recent nationwide law enforcement effort conducted by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). ICE protects America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety. In support of ICE’s commitment to preserve public safety, this recent law enforcement effort focused on noncitizens with a final order of removal and with charges or convictions of murder, homicide, or assault against children (including sexual assaults).
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911802
|VIRIN:
|240119-O-LX382-1979
|Filename:
|DOD_110105115
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
