    Oklahoma's fighter wing conducts air space exercise

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing participate in an exercise requiring them to rapidly respond to threats within their air space. The 138th is one of several Aerospace Control Alert-trained units throughout the country. At a moment’s notice, these units could be activated to support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations.

    (See other version with CGs and CG information)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 10:11
    Location: OK, US

    NORAD
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    OKGuard

