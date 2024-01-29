Support units help NATO Soldiers prepare for potential deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to three NATO units headquartered in Spain and Portugal participated in Regulator Week Jan. 23-26 to ensure they meet all the Army’s training, medical and administrative requirements. The three units that received training during Regulator Week in Valencia, Spain, were the NATO Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Center of Excellence headquartered in Madrid, the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, and NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Spain headquartered in Valencia.