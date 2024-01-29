Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to three NATO units headquartered in Spain and Portugal participated in Regulator Week Jan. 23-26 to ensure they meet all the Army’s training, medical and administrative requirements. The three units that received training during Regulator Week in Valencia, Spain, were the NATO Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Center of Excellence headquartered in Madrid, the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, and NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Spain headquartered in Valencia.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911785
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|240201
|Filename:
|DOD_110104922
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|VALENCIA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Support units help NATO Soldiers prepare for potential deployment
