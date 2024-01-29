Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support units help NATO Soldiers prepare for potential deployment

    VALENCIA, SPAIN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to three NATO units headquartered in Spain and Portugal participated in Regulator Week Jan. 23-26 to ensure they meet all the Army’s training, medical and administrative requirements. The three units that received training during Regulator Week in Valencia, Spain, were the NATO Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Center of Excellence headquartered in Madrid, the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, and NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Spain headquartered in Valencia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Posted: 02.01.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VALENCIA, ES

