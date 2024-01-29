U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on equipment while learning techniques for building, repairing, and maintaining roads at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Jan. 25, 2024 during exercise Castle Dvorac 24. Exercise Castle Dvorac 24 enables paratroopers to qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in engineering, military Intelligence and signal skills while building interoperability with partners in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)
