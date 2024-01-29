Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Ensign Shayna Kleinman Phillips looks at the VAQ 129 Vikings' training detachment at NAS Pensacola. VAQ-129 conducted aircraft familiarization, low altitude and basic maneuver training during their two-week stay.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 08:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911776
    VIRIN: 240129-N-PJ019-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110104806
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NASP #CNRSE #aviationelectronicwarfare #vaqvikings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT