Greater Charleston Coast Guard Designation Ceremony

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard recognize Greater Charleston during a Coast Guard Designation Ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2023. During the Ceremony, Greater Charleston became the 33rd Coast Guard community through a program that honors communities that provide outstanding support to Coast Guard members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
