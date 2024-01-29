Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Greater Charleston Coast Guard Designation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard recognize Greater Charleston during a Coast Guard Designation Ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2023. During the Ceremony, Greater Charleston became the 33rd Coast Guard community through a program that honors communities that provide outstanding support to Coast Guard members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 08:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911773
    VIRIN: 240127-F-CG010-1001
    Filename: DOD_110104792
    Length: 00:39:33
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greater Charleston Coast Guard Designation Ceremony, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Charleston
    coast guard community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT