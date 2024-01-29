Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs Community Demo

    GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe hosted a community demonstration in Grafenwohr, Germany on Jan. 31, 2024. This event was hosted to increase community outreach and trust between military and its local community.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911767
    VIRIN: 241201-A-OM679-6000
    Filename: DOD_110104757
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: DE

    This work, Military Working Dogs Community Demo, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    working dogs
    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

