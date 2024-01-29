In this interview, Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell engages in a compelling conversation with COL Brandon Teague, the commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), US Army. As an expert in international security studies, COL Teague brings a unique perspective to the discussion, shedding light on the significant efforts of the 5th SFAB within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.
The conversation delves into the strategic initiatives undertaken by the 5th SFAB to enhance security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, providing valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by the brigade in this critical geopolitical theater.
Listeners can anticipate a thought-provoking exploration of the 5th SFAB's role in preserving a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This interview promises to be a riveting exchange of ideas, offering a nuanced perspective on the Indo-Pacific security landscape from a seasoned military leader.
This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 13, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
