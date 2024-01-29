Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 13

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In this interview, Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell engages in a compelling conversation with COL Brandon Teague, the commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), US Army. As an expert in international security studies, COL Teague brings a unique perspective to the discussion, shedding light on the significant efforts of the 5th SFAB within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

    The conversation delves into the strategic initiatives undertaken by the 5th SFAB to enhance security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, providing valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by the brigade in this critical geopolitical theater.

    Listeners can anticipate a thought-provoking exploration of the 5th SFAB's role in preserving a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This interview promises to be a riveting exchange of ideas, offering a nuanced perspective on the Indo-Pacific security landscape from a seasoned military leader.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911765
    VIRIN: 240130-O-SU002-3200
    Filename: DOD_110104719
    Length: 00:54:18
    Location: AL, US

    Indo-Pacific
    Security Force Assistance Brigades
    5th SFAB
    Allies & Partners
    Advising & Training

