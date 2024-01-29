Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 13

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this interview, Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell engages in a compelling conversation with COL Brandon Teague, the commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), US Army. As an expert in international security studies, COL Teague brings a unique perspective to the discussion, shedding light on the significant efforts of the 5th SFAB within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



The conversation delves into the strategic initiatives undertaken by the 5th SFAB to enhance security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, providing valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by the brigade in this critical geopolitical theater.



Listeners can anticipate a thought-provoking exploration of the 5th SFAB's role in preserving a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This interview promises to be a riveting exchange of ideas, offering a nuanced perspective on the Indo-Pacific security landscape from a seasoned military leader.