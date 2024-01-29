Equipment from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, III Armored Corps arrives at the port of Pohang, Republic of Korea on 30 January, 2024. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States Commitment to the ROK. Units designated as a Korea Rotational Force, or KRF, serve a nine-month tour of duty.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911764
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-MP517-6102
|Filename:
|DOD_110104693
|Length:
|00:12:08
|Location:
|POHANG, 47, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives South Korea Rotational Force, by SPC Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS
