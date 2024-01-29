3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives South Korea Rotational Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Equipment from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, III Armored Corps arrives at the port of Pohang, Republic of Korea on 30 January, 2024. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States Commitment to the ROK. Units designated as a Korea Rotational Force, or KRF, serve a nine-month tour of duty.