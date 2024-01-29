Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives South Korea Rotational Force

    POHANG, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Diego Figueroa 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Equipment from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, III Armored Corps arrives at the port of Pohang, Republic of Korea on 30 January, 2024. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States Commitment to the ROK. Units designated as a Korea Rotational Force, or KRF, serve a nine-month tour of duty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911764
    VIRIN: 240130-A-MP517-6102
    Filename: DOD_110104693
    Length: 00:12:08
    Location: POHANG, 47, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives South Korea Rotational Force, by SPC Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    3CR
    KRF

