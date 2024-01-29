Why We Serve - 1st. Lt. Emily Heil

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Heil, a platoon leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about why she joined the Army while at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
