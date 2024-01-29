Liberty Wings Military Working Dogs / Without Graphics

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Krippel, 48th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Hopkins, 48th SFS MWD Kennel Master, discuss daily operations with MWD Rick at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 31, 2024. The Liberty Wings Security Forces Squadron is committed to ensuring base safety by conducting searches, bitework, psychological deterrence and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911758
    VIRIN: 240131-F-YU294-1002
    Filename: DOD_110104533
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    TAGS

    MWD
    SFS
    Dogs
    Security Forces
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

