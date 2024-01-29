U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Krippel, 48th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Hopkins, 48th SFS MWD Kennel Master, discuss daily operations with MWD Rick at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 31, 2024. The Liberty Wings Security Forces Squadron is committed to ensuring base safety by conducting searches, bitework, psychological deterrence and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 03:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911756
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110104519
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Liberty Wing's Military Working Dogs, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
