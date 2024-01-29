Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ Health Care Summit

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force hosted a Health Care Summit at Yokota Airbase January 24-26, 2024. USFJ's goal was to discuss and develop plans to help Active-Duty Service members, SOFA and civilians living in Japan with access to emergency care.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 00:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911750
    VIRIN: 240126-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110104410
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Japan
    Healthcare
    Military
    USFJ
    SOFA
    5th Airforce

