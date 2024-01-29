USFJ Health Care Summit

United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force hosted a Health Care Summit at Yokota Airbase January 24-26, 2024. USFJ's goal was to discuss and develop plans to help Active-Duty Service members, SOFA and civilians living in Japan with access to emergency care.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 00:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911750
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110104410
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
