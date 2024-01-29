Roi-Namur Flood Recovery Footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army personnel perform recovery operations, Feb. 1, 2024 on Roi-Namur, Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. A series of weather-driven waves Jan. 20, 2024 resulted in significant flooding of the island, evacuating 80 of the approximately 120 personnel residing at Roi-Namur. The garrison and multiple mission partners, also known as Team Kwaj, are working together to restore the island.



Each section is separated by 15 frames of black and can be found in the below timestamps.



00:00-00:27 - Landing in Roi Namur and Establishing shots



00:27 - 01:19 - Chapel foundation and the recovered walls and roof.



01:19 - 01:40 - Coastline where the water came from.



01:40 - 02:29 - Gabby Shack (burned down in November.)



02:29 - 03:06 - Reconstruction efforts and people on the island.



03:36 - 05:19 - Miscellaneous shots and the rest of the island.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandt Self)