    Roi-Namur Flood Recovery Footage

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    01.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army personnel perform recovery operations, Feb. 1, 2024 on Roi-Namur, Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. A series of weather-driven waves Jan. 20, 2024 resulted in significant flooding of the island, evacuating 80 of the approximately 120 personnel residing at Roi-Namur. The garrison and multiple mission partners, also known as Team Kwaj, are working together to restore the island.

    Each section is separated by 15 frames of black and can be found in the below timestamps.

    00:00-00:27 - Landing in Roi Namur and Establishing shots

    00:27 - 01:19 - Chapel foundation and the recovered walls and roof.

    01:19 - 01:40 - Coastline where the water came from.

    01:40 - 02:29 - Gabby Shack (burned down in November.)

    02:29 - 03:06 - Reconstruction efforts and people on the island.

    03:36 - 05:19 - Miscellaneous shots and the rest of the island.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandt Self)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911747
    VIRIN: 240131-F-FY105-9393
    Filename: DOD_110104362
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: MH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roi-Namur Flood Recovery Footage, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    Flood
    Kwajalein
    usindopacom
    TeamKwaj
    Marshallislands

