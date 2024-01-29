USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Returns from Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 31, 2024) — The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a seven-month deployment, Jan. 31, 2024. USS North Carolina is the fourth submarine of the Virginia-class; the first class designated and built post-Cold War in order to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and has improved stealth; sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements that enable it to meet the Navy's multi-mission requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)