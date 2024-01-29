Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Returns from Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 31, 2024) — The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a seven-month deployment, Jan. 31, 2024. USS North Carolina is the fourth submarine of the Virginia-class; the first class designated and built post-Cold War in order to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and has improved stealth; sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements that enable it to meet the Navy's multi-mission requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911744
    VIRIN: 240131-N-EI510-2002
    Filename: DOD_110103936
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Returns from Deployment, by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    USS North Carolina (SSN 777)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT