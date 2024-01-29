The 412th Test Wing answered the call of duty in support of Bamboo Eagle, a live-fly exercise that teams over 3,000 servicemembers across four branches to fly, maintain and support more than 150 aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and other operating locations, Jan. 26, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911730
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-CC248-9109
|Filename:
|DOD_110103567
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB
