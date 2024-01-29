Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    The 412th Test Wing answered the call of duty in support of Bamboo Eagle, a live-fly exercise that teams over 3,000 servicemembers across four branches to fly, maintain and support more than 150 aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and other operating locations, Jan. 26, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911730
    VIRIN: 240129-F-CC248-9109
    Filename: DOD_110103567
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    388th Fighter Wing
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    VMFA 211
    BENAFB

