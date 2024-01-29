Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG Airborne Test Force conducts full-scale medical emergency exercise

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The images in this video are from a full-scale exercise: No one was hurt during the training scenario.

    This morning, Yuma Proving Ground’s Air Delivery personnel along with Soldiers from the Airborne Test Force (ATF) conducted a full-scale medical emergency exercise.

    The Air Delivery Systems Branch tests air transport and air drop, both of cargo and personnel.

    The scenario involved an ATF Soldier injured while landing. The ATF drop zone safety officers and medics immediately went into action once they saw the jumper landed off course and was not stand after landing. The ATF medics worked to stabilize and prepare the mock injured jumper for transport to a trauma center.

    This exercise is part of Air Delivery’s yearly safety stand down, where personnel review the standard operation procedures. The exercise included assistance from YPG’s range control, mission control, Military Freefall medic and Air Methods care flight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911729
    VIRIN: 240131-A-IK096-7944
    Filename: DOD_110103554
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG Airborne Test Force conducts full-scale medical emergency exercise, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

