YPG Airborne Test Force conducts full-scale medical emergency exercise

The images in this video are from a full-scale exercise: No one was hurt during the training scenario.



This morning, Yuma Proving Ground’s Air Delivery personnel along with Soldiers from the Airborne Test Force (ATF) conducted a full-scale medical emergency exercise.



The Air Delivery Systems Branch tests air transport and air drop, both of cargo and personnel.



The scenario involved an ATF Soldier injured while landing. The ATF drop zone safety officers and medics immediately went into action once they saw the jumper landed off course and was not stand after landing. The ATF medics worked to stabilize and prepare the mock injured jumper for transport to a trauma center.



This exercise is part of Air Delivery’s yearly safety stand down, where personnel review the standard operation procedures. The exercise included assistance from YPG’s range control, mission control, Military Freefall medic and Air Methods care flight.