    7453rd MORU, Phoenix MRS provide instruction, guidance during A.T. Still University's Stop the Bleed Program

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    MESA, Ariz. - Seven Army Reserve medical Soldiers of the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit out of Mesa, Arizona, and three Soldiers from the Phoenix Medical Recruiting Station took part in instructional and recruiting duties during the A.T. Still University (ATSU) Stop the Bleed Hands-On Training event here, Jan. 23, 2024. ATSU's Stop the Bleed program provides first responder training and procedures to medical students to educate and prepare them for any mass casualty events that may occur in the future.

    This year's training event will resume and culminate in a simulated mass casualty exercise that will take place here on Feb. 14, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911717
    VIRIN: 231202-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110103212
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MESA, AZ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Arizona
    Stop the Bleed
    A.T. Still University
    Phoenix Medical Recruiting Station

