7453rd MORU, Phoenix MRS provide instruction, guidance during A.T. Still University's Stop the Bleed Program

MESA, Ariz. - Seven Army Reserve medical Soldiers of the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit out of Mesa, Arizona, and three Soldiers from the Phoenix Medical Recruiting Station took part in instructional and recruiting duties during the A.T. Still University (ATSU) Stop the Bleed Hands-On Training event here, Jan. 23, 2024. ATSU's Stop the Bleed program provides first responder training and procedures to medical students to educate and prepare them for any mass casualty events that may occur in the future.



This year's training event will resume and culminate in a simulated mass casualty exercise that will take place here on Feb. 14, 2024.