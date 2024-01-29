Public Affairs Specialist Embeds with Tankers from 3rd Infantry Division, Vlog 3

U.S. Army Pfc. Luciano Alcala, a public affairs mass communication specialist attached to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares his experience during a tank gunnery training event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2024. The tank gunnery is how Soldiers prove themselves as tankers, and after completing the gunnery, earn the honor to name their tank. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)
|01.27.2024
|01.31.2024 14:25
|Video Productions
|911715
|240127-A-KB025-8380
|DOD_110103186
|00:00:59
|FT STEWART, GA, US
|2
|2
