    Public Affairs Specialist Embeds with Tankers from 3rd Infantry Division, Vlog 3

    FT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Luciano Alcala, a public affairs mass communication specialist attached to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares his experience during a tank gunnery training event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2024. The tank gunnery is how Soldiers prove themselves as tankers, and after completing the gunnery, earn the honor to name their tank. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911715
    VIRIN: 240127-A-KB025-8380
    Filename: DOD_110103186
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs Specialist Embeds with Tankers from 3rd Infantry Division, Vlog 3, by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Abrams
    1-64
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Gunerry

