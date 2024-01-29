Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow at Travis Air Force Base will take place on March 16 and 17. The headline act is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Additional flying acts are the Wings of Blue Parachute Team, Edge 540, Red Thunder Airshows and others.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911712
    VIRIN: 240191-F-ZL172-1001
    Filename: DOD_110103093
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    #TrustTravis #NoBounds

