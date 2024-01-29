video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911712" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow at Travis Air Force Base will take place on March 16 and 17. The headline act is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Additional flying acts are the Wings of Blue Parachute Team, Edge 540, Red Thunder Airshows and others.