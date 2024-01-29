The 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow at Travis Air Force Base will take place on March 16 and 17. The headline act is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Additional flying acts are the Wings of Blue Parachute Team, Edge 540, Red Thunder Airshows and others.
|01.31.2024
|01.31.2024 14:08
|Video Productions
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
