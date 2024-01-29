Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag at the Department of State
UNITED STATES
01.31.2024
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911710
|Filename:
|DOD_110103076
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag at the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT