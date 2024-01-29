U.S. Soldiers complete an obstacle course during Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Assessment and Selection at Fort Moore, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. SFAB Assessment and Selection candidates are tested on their physical, psychological and cognitive abilities over a five day period during Assessment and Selection.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911705
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110103027
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFAB Assessment and Selection candidates complete obstacle course, by SGT Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
