Kingfish ACE is a table-top exercise designed to develop strategic thought within Airmen and help them understand their role in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations from RAF Lakenheath, England, January 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911704
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-WN564-4750
|Filename:
|DOD_110103006
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
