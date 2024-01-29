Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingfish ACE

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kingfish ACE is a table-top exercise designed to develop strategic thought within Airmen and help them understand their role in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations from RAF Lakenheath, England, January 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 12:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911704
    VIRIN: 240119-F-WN564-4750
    Filename: DOD_110103006
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    48th Fighter Wing
    tabletop exercise
    48th Security Force Squadron
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

