    B-Roll: Task Force Marne Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911701
    VIRIN: 240131-Z-JS531-1092
    Filename: DOD_110102991
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Poland, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

