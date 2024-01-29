Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thousands of runners participate in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Keahi Soomanstanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Thousands of runners participate in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon at Washington D.C., October 29th, 2023. The event challenged and celebrated every participants’ display of honor, courage, and commitment to running and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911679
    VIRIN: 231029-M-SY821-1002
    Filename: DOD_110102839
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thousands of runners participate in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon, by LCpl Keahi Soomanstanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Marathon
    dog
    Runners running marathon
    highlight reel
    pink tutu

