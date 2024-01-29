Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th MDSB Sustainer of the Quarter Competition

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from non-combat arms military occupational specialities from throughout the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade's Sustainer for the Quarter competition, Jan. 31, 2024, on Fort Drum, NY.

    Competitors conducted a six-mile ruck march, an Army Combat Fitness Test, cold-water immersion training, a four-mile run/SKEDCO event and a stress shoot.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911677
    VIRIN: 240130-A-WA772-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102824
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: NY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 10th MDSB Sustainer of the Quarter Competition, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

