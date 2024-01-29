Soldiers from non-combat arms military occupational specialities from throughout the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade's Sustainer for the Quarter competition, Jan. 31, 2024, on Fort Drum, NY.
Competitors conducted a six-mile ruck march, an Army Combat Fitness Test, cold-water immersion training, a four-mile run/SKEDCO event and a stress shoot.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911677
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-WA772-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102824
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th MDSB Sustainer of the Quarter Competition, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
