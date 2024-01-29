Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program - A Tremendous 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911674" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program (ORNG-SPP) had an incredibly active and successful year in 2023. This video provides an overview of the key events and outcomes from Lt. Col. Christopher Markesino, ORNG-SPP Director.



Highlights from 2023 include:



48 total events conducted, with 35 producing engagement outcomes

181 event days, including 137 overseas days

107 Oregon National Guard members incorporated in activities

7 General Officer events held

Over $1.7 million in total program funding

Establishing Vietnam's first ITLS chapter for medical certification

Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh with 75 ORNG and 150 Bangladesh Army personnel

26.9% increase in overseas engagements planned for 2024



Watch as Lt. Col. Markesino summarizes ORNG-SPP's tremendous 2023 and what's ahead in 2024. The partnerships between Oregon and Vietnam and Bangladesh continue to flourish through expanded training and engagement.