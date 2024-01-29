Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program - A Tremendous 2023

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program (ORNG-SPP) had an incredibly active and successful year in 2023. This video provides an overview of the key events and outcomes from Lt. Col. Christopher Markesino, ORNG-SPP Director.

    Highlights from 2023 include:

    48 total events conducted, with 35 producing engagement outcomes
    181 event days, including 137 overseas days
    107 Oregon National Guard members incorporated in activities
    7 General Officer events held
    Over $1.7 million in total program funding
    Establishing Vietnam's first ITLS chapter for medical certification
    Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh with 75 ORNG and 150 Bangladesh Army personnel
    26.9% increase in overseas engagements planned for 2024

    Watch as Lt. Col. Markesino summarizes ORNG-SPP's tremendous 2023 and what's ahead in 2024. The partnerships between Oregon and Vietnam and Bangladesh continue to flourish through expanded training and engagement.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    Bangladesh
    Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program

