The Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program (ORNG-SPP) had an incredibly active and successful year in 2023. This video provides an overview of the key events and outcomes from Lt. Col. Christopher Markesino, ORNG-SPP Director.
Highlights from 2023 include:
48 total events conducted, with 35 producing engagement outcomes
181 event days, including 137 overseas days
107 Oregon National Guard members incorporated in activities
7 General Officer events held
Over $1.7 million in total program funding
Establishing Vietnam's first ITLS chapter for medical certification
Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh with 75 ORNG and 150 Bangladesh Army personnel
26.9% increase in overseas engagements planned for 2024
Watch as Lt. Col. Markesino summarizes ORNG-SPP's tremendous 2023 and what's ahead in 2024. The partnerships between Oregon and Vietnam and Bangladesh continue to flourish through expanded training and engagement.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 09:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911674
|VIRIN:
|240131-Z-ZJ128-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102740
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard State Partnership Program - A Tremendous 2023, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT