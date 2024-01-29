Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Civilians

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    At U.S. Army Materiel Command, Army Civilians enable the best-equipped and sustained fighting force in the world, providing warfighters with what they need to fight and win, anytime, anywhere. AMC employs more Army Civilians than any other Army organization, filling critical support roles in more than 500 occupational specialties. We're hiring, and the Army is waiting for you! #BeAllYouCanBe

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 911673
    VIRIN: 240131-A-NF979-8585
    Filename: DOD_110102648
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Civilians
    #BeAllYouCanBe

