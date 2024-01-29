video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At U.S. Army Materiel Command, Army Civilians enable the best-equipped and sustained fighting force in the world, providing warfighters with what they need to fight and win, anytime, anywhere. AMC employs more Army Civilians than any other Army organization, filling critical support roles in more than 500 occupational specialties. We're hiring, and the Army is waiting for you! #BeAllYouCanBe



(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)